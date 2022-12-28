By Providence Obuh

A Nigerian public administrator, Mr Dada Joseph Olugbenga, mni, has been elected as the Deputy President, African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM) at its just concluded 41st Roundtable Conference.

The event with theme: “Africa’s Renewal in the Era of Sustainable Development: Shared Responsibility for Strengthening Institute of Technology” was held in in Cape Town, South Africa.

The African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM) is a premier international professional organization that promotes best practice and excellence in public administration and management in Africa through research, publications, training, seminars, consultancy, conferences and awards.

It was established in 1971 in Freetown, Sierra Leone. AAPAM is governed through the General Assembly, Executive Committee, Council and Secretariat.

Dada is the Director of Studies and Head, Computer and Information Management Studies Department, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Lagos.

Prior to his election, he had served AAPAM in various capacity as: Vice President, West Africa, and Council member.

By this election, he will serve as an Executive Committee Member and Council Member of AAPAM.

The Deputy President holds a Bachelor Degree in Economics from the University of Maiduguri in 1991, a Master’s degree in Environmental Resources Management from the Lagos State University in 1999 and a Graduate Diploma in Corporate Management from the Nigeria Institute of Administration in 1996. He is also a Member of the National Institute (mni) from the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

His work experience transcends the private and public sectors of the economy, having served as a Management Consultant/Trainer to various multi-lateral, bilateral, national and sub-national organisations. His areas of interest covers Management of Development, Organisation Development, Project Management & M&E, Leadership, Public Sector Reforms, Performance Management, Resource Consulting, Environmental management.

Mr. Dada has attended numerous Conferences, Seminars and Workshops within and outside Nigeria and has made scholarly contributions to books, academic journal articles and has presented over 40 peer-reviewed papers at the international and local levels.