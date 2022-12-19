African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has inaugurated TRADAR Club, a prestigious member-driven network aimed at empowering international businesses and executives to transform trade and investments in the continent.

This is contained in a statement by Amadou Sall, Afreximbank’s Media Contact, on Monday in Abuja.

He said the TRADAR Club was launched on Dec. 15, 2022, in Cairo, noting that its operations would be carried out through trusted trade intelligence and advisory services.

“TRADAR Club will deliver innovative digital tools and networking opportunities, helping members to discover new markets and grow their businesses.

“It will also help save time; access dedicated expert support post and respond to new business opportunities, network, meet business/trading partners and more,” he said.

He said TRADAR Club was anchored by Afreximbank’s Trade Intelligence Solutions Unit.

The unit, he said, was conceived to address one of the key barriers to intra-African trade sequel to lack of comprehensive African trade and investment information.

“Afreximbank’s Trade Intelligence Solutions is an end-to-end, integrated trade intelligence offering – supporting clients that are seeking to enter new markets in Africa or expanding into the continent.

“TRADAR Club and the Trade Intelligence Solutions represent the single authoritative resource and forum for trade and investment-related insight on the African continent”.

According to Afreximbank, TRADAR Club is the primary gateway through which exporters, importers and investors will access curated trade intelligence and advisory services.

“This will help support their market expansion decisions and network with other businesses,” he said, adding that membership has been opened to global industry leaders, African and foreign businesses and intergovernmental organisations.

The membership, he said, opened to policymakers and other influential stakeholders committed to the shared objective of unlocking growth and development in the African continent.

He said TRADAR Club offers four membership packages, including a free basic membership.

Sall listed the membership packages to include Standard, Gold and Platinum, which attracts annual fees, adding that further details about TRADAR Club could be found on www.tradar.africa.

He said the operational launch featured a high-level panel discussion with topic: “Why better African trade data is needed to deliver enhanced decision-making and growth for businesses”.

He said a free six-month trial membership was extended to all participants who attended the operational launch.