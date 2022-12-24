By Efosa Taiwo

The Flying Eagles have been drawn in a tough group involving the host country Egypt for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw which took place in Cairo, Egypt on Friday night, also put Mozambique and Senegal in the Group A to challenge for the top spots with Nigeria and Egypt.

The tournament will take place from 19 February to 11 March 2023. The host cities are Cairo (Group A), Ismailia (Group B) and Alexandria (Group C). The 2023 #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 groups in full! 🤩



Who will make it through to the quarter-finals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/djtyqz09cQ — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 23, 2022

The tourney which consists of 12 teams will begin with a sizzling opener between hosts Egypt and Mozambique on Sunday 19 February 2023 at 16h00 local time.

Nigeria is competing in the tournament for the 12th time and has won seven titles. Although, the Flying Eagles missed the 2021 event.