Nigerian – America based gospel singer DARA is a free flowing worshipper and a mother of three.

She has been a worshipper since her teenage years. She grew up in a home where hymns and choruses were sang always. Her love for music grew through her teenage years and she had always enjoyed singing.

Dara Udoh recently debuted with her first recorded single titled ADONAI.

In a recent media session , When asked about what inspired her new single; in her words , she said!

“The song titled ADONAI was a gift the Lord had dropped in my spirit recently. Leading up to my 50th birthday, my intention was to celebrate the Lord with 50 hours of praise & worship with family and friends thus the Song ADONAI inadvertently came to my spirit. “.

She strongly believed the song ADONAI is God’s plans for her right now.

The gospel singer is influenced by music ministers such as Victoria Orenze,

Dunsin Onyekan Maranda Curtis, Tasha Cobbs, e.t.c.

Speaking about gospel music standing the test of time in this era of secular music domination in the world; she revealed!

“Gospel music is actually “God’s spell” which predates the earth. All things shall pass away under the sun, the Worship of God alone shall reign forever. “

She continued, saying she is excited about her new path by blessing the world with her songs to propagate the gospel of christ and she awaits God’s next assignment by releasing more songs.

Speaking on any ideal gospel musician collaboration in the nearest future , she disclosed that she is still an emerging singer and she trust the Holy Spirit to direct her on whom to collaborate with.

Moreover , she said Gospel music in Nigeria and Africa is a sharpened ax in the kingdom to herald in the return of our King and she would encourage more fearlessness in making joyful noises unto the Lord.

Furthermore , she believes that the intentions and purpose of God will prevail and she can see the nations worshiping God passionately with this song.

In conclusion the talented and spirit filled worshipper said she is grateful to God for the persons in her life that He has used to bring this music to His people. Let all of creation continue to make a joyful noise unto our God.

Her debut song ADONAI is now available on all digital music platforms worldwide.