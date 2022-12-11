Olumide Aderinokun

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate in Ogun Central District, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has vowed to tackle scarcity of portable through the provision of a borehole in Adatan community of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Aderinokun made this promise when he visited his family house in Adatan, on Monday.

The PDP candidate visited his patriarch lineage and interacted with members of the extended Aderinokun family who listed scarcity of water as one of their challenges in the Car Wash area of the community.

The community also requested for solar-powered street lights, proper drainage and completion of their main roads which Aderinokun promised to look into.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Pa Oladiran Aderinokun appreciated their son for being a good ambassador of the family, stating how his good works in Ogun Central have been a reference point for the family.

Responding, the PDP chieftain assured that the problem of water in the community would be a thing of the past by announcing immediate drilling of a borehole in the area.

He urged his family to join in pushing his senatorial ambition by canvassing for votes in every area of Ogun Central.

“I can’t forget my roots. I believe in consultation before execution which is the reason I have come to see my family,” the Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom said.

“Mentioning the problems of this community has given me the sense of what to do as a matter of priority because I can’t just start the grading of roads when there’s no potable water for the community.

“I will not disappoint you because I have lots of empowerment plans lined up. I believe so much in helping one another to grow and be independent. I am a grassroots person because of the line of my job which makes me interact with artisans.”