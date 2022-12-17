By Gabriel Olawale

Property firm, Adeoye & Associates, has inaugurated its office in Lagos as part of efforts towards expanding its business operations and bring services closer to its numerous customers.

The ceremony which was held at the newly built edifice in Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos have the presence of the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olayemi Lukman Arowolo, the Gbadewolu of Alararomi kingdom and other eminent personalities in the country.

While declaring the office open, Olota expressed his gratitude to almighty God before appreciating the host community, especially the king for creating an enabling environment for the real estate company.

He prayed for the expansion of the company to other parts of the states

Chairman, and Managing Director, Nurudeen Oyetunde, said the vision of the company is to provide world-class land solutions to clients.

“Our mission is to render excellent, satisfactory, reliable, and affordable land and allied service to our clients with passion and commitment.

He added: “I started with renting apartments in 2004 despite all kinds of challenges. We thank God that we were able to overcome it all. My dream is to continue to push this compan because we are hardworking, honest and dependable.”