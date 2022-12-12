Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday locked horns again over alleged looting of state governor’s lodge in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the State Asset Inventory and Recovery Committee, during a visit to the lodge discovered serious pilfering of assets.

But Oyetola’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan described the allegation as a mere distraction, saying Governor Adeleke is not ready for governance.

Adeleke states, “On the physical inspection team was the Chairman of State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, Dr B.T Salam and other top government functionaries.

“The lodge was stripped of all valuables acquired with public fund by those officials of the past administration. From the main house to the service flats and up to the boys quarters, clear indications of valuables removed can be observed. Items such as television sets, chairs, foams, electrical fittings, bed sheets, spoons and cutleries, among other valuables were illegally removed from the lodge.

“Every utility vehicles procured for use in the lodge was also carted away from the building. The lodge was in a terrible state and similar to the way we found the Deputy Governor’s quarters and others at the Government House in Osogbo following the brazen looting of that facility.

“Civil servants in the Abuja lodge confirmed the pillaging of state’s asset by Mr Oyetola’s men but said they were powerless in stopping them.That this happened in the Federal Capital Territory is another peep into the gross abuse of office and by officials of the past administration. Those who think we were playing politics with the revelation only just need to see the level of theft of public assets that we found on ground,” he said.

However, Omipidan described the claim by Governor Ademola Adeleke that the Osun Lodge in Abuja was looted by Oyetola’s men as a mere diversionary tactic by the governor to cover up his unpreparedness to govern Osun.

“Recall that when he inaugurated his transition committee in July, one of the terms of reference of the committee was to design for the governor what he would do within his first 100 days in office. And I said clearly then that these people were not ready for governance. We all can see now. It is manifesting.

“First, they alleged it was my Principal who looted. I came up with the inventory and the fact that the new governor’s security operatives took charge of the Government House on November 26 and that by 27, which was the inauguration day, they held a party there. But by December 1, they came up with a lie to say the place was looted. Till date, they have not controverted the facts I laid bare.

“Today, they have started another lie. I say for the umpteenth time that my Principal did not loot any State assets. Therefore, this government should stop these blanket statements of accusing Oyetola and his men of what they did not do and face governance,” Omipidan added.