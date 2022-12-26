.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has disengaged all consultants and revenue collectors on all quarry sites across the State with immediate effect.

The disengagement was directed by Mr Samuel Oyedotun, Chairman Committee on Solid Minerals inaugurated by the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Committee, Barrister Hashim Abioye, the decision was necessary to stem the tide of loss of revenue for the State, warning all the illegal revenue collectors to steer clear of all quarry sites in the state.

According to Barrister Abioye, the Committee is in receipt of information that some unauthorized agents have been collecting revenues purportedly for the State government on quarry sites, which end up in private pockets.

“Consequently, as part of the mandate of the Committee, all individual or corporate consultants and revenue collectors on the State quarry sites should henceforth desist from plying the quarry sites in the State as a new arrangement will soon be announced in that regard in conjunction with the Osun State Office of Solid Minerals,” he noted.