Pic – Hon Adekanmbi

— Says Niger Delta to witness rapid developmental transformations

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Hon Femi Adekanmbi, has said that with the appointment of the new board in the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, the regions was set to witness rapid developmental transformations that are unprecedented in the history of the Commission.

Adekanmbi, who was a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism, said this in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard in Akure, the state capital.

He praised the Senate confirmation of Mrs Lauretta Onochie, Mr Charles Ogunmola, Hon Gbenga Edema and others.

While praising the Senate for their confirmation , Adekanmbi said that

“With Mrs Lauretta as Chairman of the board, Mr Charles Ogunmola, Hon Gbenga Edema and others, Niger Delta is set to witness rapid developmental transformations that are unprecedented in the history of the Commission.

“I received with excitement the news of the confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of my brothers from Ondo State into the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)”

“The duo are perfect definition of excellence and perfection”

“The appointment of Mr Charles Ogunmola and Hon. Gbenga Edema, will put laughter on the faces of the people of Ondo State and Niger Delta as a whole. I am sure the new board “ll perform beyond the expectations of stakeholders.

“Hon. Gbenga Edema performed well as the Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission( OSOPADEC), while Charles Ogunmola, is boardroom guru who will bring his expertise and capacity to bear in the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC). He is a quality addition to NDDC”,

Adekanmbi urged the new team in NDDC to proceed at a fast pace with great enthusiasm to fulfill its core mandate to the benefit of all Niger Delta States

“The Senate were simply nationalistic by ignoring the sentiments of microscopic few from the state and outside the state, not to confirm the nomination. I really commend them for their statesmanship. They were fiercely patriotic and loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

He also congratulated governor Rotimi Akeredolu and indeed the entire State for having two illustrious sons on the board.