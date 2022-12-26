General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Jerry Eze, Prophet Tomi Aroyomi, Nathaniel Bassey, Pastor Daniel and Nifemi Olawande, among other powerful men and women of God will be in attendance as Young Ministers Retreat, one of the biggest and most impactful annual youth conventions in Nigeria will be holding at the Redemption Camp, Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The 4-day event is set to start on Tuesday, 27th of December and end on Friday, 30th December, 2022.

Other dignitaries scheduled for this life-changing programme include former Ondo Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, Real Estate Billionaire, Dr Stephen Akintayo and many other experts in Education, entrepreneurship, blockchain, etc.

With the goal of building youths hungry for God and breaking grounds in global impact, YMR started in 2017 by Pastor Daniel Olawande fondly called PDaniel In the past 4 years of YMR being in existence, it has witnessed testimonies of people all around the world. With over hundreds of thousands of people in attendance, there have been testimonies of healing, spiritual growth, financial breakthroughs and many more miracles of faith.

Although started with a retreat strictly for ministers, the Young Ministers Retreat has evolved over the years and this year, the organizers are taking things even further by seeking to impact people beyond their spiritual growth. The 2022 retreat is being spiced up with other activities such as Specialized sessions which have free classes on life and career growth. The retreat promises to cover free sessions around government, politics, cyber security, financial growth, and many more areas many youths are passionate about.

Considering it is a Christian retreat meant for youths hungry for God, YMR would also have Encounter/revival hours where the participants would pray and seek God deeply and passionately.

The convener of the Young Ministers Retreat – PDaniel – when speaking about his reason for kick-starting this conference said; “I trust God to raise many giants, witnesses who will be bold enough to stand for God anywhere, people who are going to carry the full dimension of God’s power and God’s presence.

“I trust God for this year to see a multitude, minimum of 200,000 young persons, 100,000 salvations, 50,000 Holy Ghost baptism, 30,000 healings and miracles. It’s going to be a lot this year and I believe God that he will do exceedingly abundantly above all we ask or think according to the power that worketh in us.”

According to the convener, if you are young and looking for a retreat to get yourself spiritually and career-ready to launch into 2023, then the Young Ministers Conference happening at Redemption Camp and starting on December 27, 2022 is for you.