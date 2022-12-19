By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Youths yesterday elected Deji Adebayo as the new Nigerian Next Youth President.

Adebayo until his election was the Governor of Oyo State.

He emerged winner in the keen contest, beating 36 other Governors and contestants from the 35 other states and the FCT.

The first runner up was Hajara Usman Muhammad, who represented Kano State; and second runner up was Abubakar Ali, representing FCT and third runner up was Obinna Kalu, representing Abia State.

Speaking on the event, the CEO, Superior Radio and Television, Mr. Daddy Chris said the main focus of the event was to expose the youth to politics and to open way for them to excel in their political aspiration.

He said SRTV is prepared to assist the winner of the election to acquire more leadership skills and also push him further to realise his political ambition.

‘‘For those who have political ambition to leverage the support to actualise their goals. We will carry the winner along and assist in his political ambition. We are trying to create an account to assist them in their political career. We feel when youth are empowered they will no longer be used as thugs.’’

Earlier in his address, the head of operation, SRTV, Kenneth Paul, said, ‘‘The Next Youth President is one without executive power or alternative to established authorities.

‘‘We are looking at a way of creating a concept in the mind of the youth, who hold same position. We do this in partnership with local and international partners.’’

On the benefits accrued to the winner of the election, he said N500,000 cash prize would be given to the winner in addition to exposure and hands-on-training.

‘’We also camp themf for a week and take them on leadership training on legislative and executive. The youth fund will help raise fund for them through international and local donors.’’

In his remarks, former deputy Governor of Niger State and awardee, Amb. Ahmad Musa Ibeto encouraged the youths to use their numerical strength to seize power from the older generation.

He also urged the youth not fall to the antics of those who do not believe that youth can be leaders today, insisting that now is the time for the youths to take over leadership.

‘‘It is right time for them youth to take the right place in the political history of the country. The strength they have is what should make them determine who leads this country. If they misuse it they stand to regret it.’’

He praised organisers of the event for preparing the and remoulding the minds of the youth for leadership.

‘‘We don’t have to believe youth are leaders of tomorrow, they are leaders of tomorrow. With this number, they can take charge of their lives and determine who leads them. When they do that, their interest are protected, once they wait for tomorrow, the tomorrow will never come.’’

On his award, Ibeto said it will add to his impetus to do more, and an indication for other people to strife to be like him.

The Chief Executive Officer, Blueprint Newspaper and awardee, Mohammed Idris Malaji, challenged the youth to take the pursuit of their political career more seriously.

‘‘The youth are ready to take leadership but may not put a youth as president now; they can help put someone who can help change the course of the youths.

‘‘I feel honoured for this award coming from Nigerian youths, they have the key to all developmental challenges this country has.’’

Highlight of the occasion was presentation of award to some selected youth mentors and models.