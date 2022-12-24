Mabel Oboh, African Democratic Congress, ADC, National Diversity and Inclusion Director (left) and Rosemary Giwa-Amu, the party’s Lagos State deputy governorship candidate at the meeting.

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has assured women, youths and people living with disabilities, PLWDs, that they were integral to the coming 2023 election in Lagos State, as the incoming ADC government will be an inclusive one.

Mabel Oboh, African Democratic Congress, ADC, National Diversity and Inclusion Director, made the party’s stance known during the official visit of Lagos Mothers for Good Governance to the ADC deputy governorship candidate, Rosemary Giwa-Amu, and other executives of the party yesterday in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Oboh, who is also the National Representative in ADC Lagos 2023 Campaign Committee, the inclusion of women, youths and PLWDs in the election and subsequent governance structure in 2023 take centre stage in ADC’s agenda in the interest of Lagosians and Nigerians.

“We back our talk with action. ADC remains the only political party with the highest number of persons with disabilities (PLWDs) and women as candidates in the country,” she stated.

Oboh added that it is high time people in governance realised that there is no inclusiveness without women, youths, and persons with disabilities.

“We cannot hide the fact that women, youths and PLWDs make up a high percentage of Lagos society and are needed in government.

“Women are the most productive part of society, while the youths and PLWDs need a fair chance to prove their productivity,” she said.

Oboh also emphasised affirmative action for women “if our democracy is to see the light of day”.

“No society can be considered developed without the inclusivity of these three vulnerable groups.

“So for Nigeria, especially Lagos, to meet up with the western world we need to include the development of women, youths and persons living with disabilities.

“ADC is very happy with the support we are getting from Lagos Mothers for Good Governance, because not only are women the most productive parts of society, they are also mothers of our future leaders and the PWDs.

“So women do have key roles to play in governance. Hence, the need to get them more involved in the affairs of the State.

“Women have been relegated to the background for too long, but ADC is now coming up with a new purposeful leadership that is concerned with bringing inclusivity to our government.

“We have a whole lot, a total package for women, youths and PLWDs. We are going to use what we have to improve the involvement of women in our governance.

“We cannot undermine the power of women, the youth and PWDs in the coming elections.

“Notably, women, youth, persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons alone constitute about 70 per cent of people in the just-concluded Continuous Voter Registration exercise according to INEC records.

“This shows that this time around these groups will determine who will win the election. So, anyone who undermines them is not ready to win or interested in our democratic process.

“Moreover, the declaration of Lagos Mothers for Good Governance is proof that ADC has got it right to clinch the number one seat In Lagos come 2023,” the National Representative in Lagos noted.