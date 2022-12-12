By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has finally revealed the identity of her new lover whom she has been in high praise of for a while now.

Recall that the actress, in an Instagram post some weeks ago, claimed that she had finally been captured by an Igbo man.

The mystery Igbo lover, after several guesses, was identified as Paulo Okoye, or better known as Paul O, a Nigerian event promoter, talent manager, record executive, philanthropist, and businessman.

The mother of two made this known when sharing a video of herself gushing.

She captioned the video saying, “Thanks, Obim for loving me so much & lifting my spirit…. Chai this Yoruba girl’s heart had finally been captured by an Igbo man”.

The 55-year-old entrepreneur is a father of two, but the report has yet to identify if he is married.