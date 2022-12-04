Yoruba movie star, Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe is under fire over his viral nude video, wherein, he prayed for the victory of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Meanwhile, several reactions have continued to trail the now-viral nude video of the actor, a staunch supporter of Tinubu who hails from Ogun State.

Nollywood Olaiya Igwe went nude to pray for the victory of BAT at the beach side . How did we get here ? Lol pic.twitter.com/sIeADyr185— Omo Lere (@Omolere23) December 3, 2022

Recall earlier in the year, the media sector was awash with reports of Olaiya praising Tinubu’s generosity.

In the video, Olaiya who spoke in Yoruba Language said, “Let Tinubu win the forthcoming election, get him to the post. I internationally came to the beach to plead with you (God), the most merciful. Let Tinubu’s vote be as much as the water of the ocean. Don’t put us (APC) to shame.”

See reactions:

The video of Olaiya Igwe going butt naked is despicable and disgusting. It’s okay to support whoever you choose but even to the person you are doing that for, they will be appalled by that level of filth.. your maturity should have a place in history. This is lower low 🤮 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) December 3, 2022

If Peter Obi was a walk over.

Seyi Tinubu will not hold a party of Igbo celebrities.

Olaiya Igwe won’t go naked making incarnations at the beach.

The see it, they feel it, the power and force is bigger than them.

Obidients, embrace yourselves, we are doing something right.— PO’s MainChick (@D_goodybag) December 3, 2022

As you wake up, be thankful to God Olaiya igwe is not your family member.— Eagle 🦅 (@Damite2ky) December 3, 2022

Person fit later come tell us say that “Olaiya Igwe” video na scene from a new movie wey dem wan release 💀💀— 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) December 3, 2022

Why did you post your bum on the internet for politics?



Olaiya Igwe: pic.twitter.com/gwRZpkAfZT— Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) December 3, 2022

A lesson to learn from this Olaiya Igwe show of shame, is to hustle hard and pray that your next meal will never be in the hands of anyone, but yourself only. Shame on Olaiya Igwe for bringing such ridicule to his family. December 4, 2022