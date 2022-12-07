By Fortune Eromosele

An International Activist and UN-Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Raymond Edoh, has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II as he clocks 7 years on the throne.

The 2022 Royal African Young Leadership Forum Award recipient and member, Royal Court of the Kingdom of Ife, Dr. Raymond Edoh made this known in a press release he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.

Edoh disclosed that the Ooni of Ife is a father to all Nigerian youths and has over the years made his shoulders available for the youths to climb and get to their sundry heights in life and plays a pivotal role in the development of Nigeria especially in sustaining peace and unity across the nation and the African Continent at large.

Edoh, who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Security Summit Committee prayed for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II for long life, immeasurable achievements, and sound health as he waxes stronger for good leadership.

In his words, “My Father, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II is a leader like no other. His leadership charisma is far beyond human imagination. When he speaks, his speech gives hope to the ordinary Nigerian. When he keeps calm, it conveys a billion meanings worth it.

“His display of humanitarian programs, policies, and projects has shown and told a lot about his overwhelming love for humanity. His person, personality knows no boundaries.

“He doesn’t want to know if you are a Christian, Muslim, your tribe, local government, state, country, or continent before he extends hands of fellowship and help. His concern is to help, put smiles on humans, and then, he is fulfilled,” he added.

Ooni of Ife who takes Edoh as his son, he(Edoh) assured the Ooni of Ife of his loyalty to his royal guidance as he assured him that Nigerian youths are always behind him.

However, he tasked Nigerian youths to continue to pray for him pointing out that his wealth of wisdom is a must sit under.