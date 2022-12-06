By Nnamdi Ojiego

NEARLY three years after the explosion that rocked the Soba Community in Abule Ado, in Amowu Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, leaders of the community have accused the state government of not fulfilling any of the promises it made to the people.

It will be recalled that on March 15, 2020, Lagos State was thrown into mourning, as a result of the tragic incident.

But the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, and other leaders in the community said the government was yet to fulfil any of the promises or build any project in the area.

Speaking at an event organised by the Soba Landlords and Residents Association, SLARA, held at the site of the former Bethlehem Girls College, weekend, to unveil a memorial plaque in honour of the deceased victims of the explosion, Adams urged the state government to redeem its promises to the people.

Adams, who is also the Chairman of the association, said: “The governor was here, even the speaker of the house was here, some South-West governors were here and they made promises to those affected by the disaster that a certain amount will be paid as compensation.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to the LASG, as a state with honour to fulfil all promises made to the victims.”

Also, the Vice Chairman of SLARA, Mr Philips Akinduro, said it was important to remember the memories of the victims by raising a plaque at the site of the explosion.

Akinduro stated that most of the developments in the area were done through communal efforts.