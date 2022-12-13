By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AS Abuja,the nation’s capital city clocks 31 years of existence,the entire executive and team members of Abuja Original Inhabitants and Youth Empowerment Organization, AOIYEO, have felicitated with sons and daughters of the land on the occasion of actualization of the proclamation that makes Abuja, the capital of Nigeria in December 12, 1991.

Abuja Original Inhabitants and Youth Empowerment Organization, AOIYEO,is an umbrella body of all groups of youth of Indigenous people of Nigeria’s capital city.

The felicitation was contained in a press release signed by the executive director of the organization, Commandant Isaac David to mark 31st years of Abuja.

The statement read in part:“The entire team of AOIYEO celebrates you today as a symbol of Nigeria unity, we salute you for the sacrifices you have made to joyfully allow a space for the people of this country to have a place called Nigeria’s federal capital city, you have etched your name on the historical book of the world and forever you shall be celebrated.

“We greet you on this occasion for your endurance, perseverance and doggedness to continue to maintain peace and order with all the residents of the city from different parts of the country, you wholeheartedly accept to accommodate all despite the different in cultures, norms and traditions. Truly you hold the keys to the unity, progress and development of this nation.

“Though the road to attain, secure and protect your rights might look so rough, we in AOIYEO are so confident of getting there without provocation and this i why we commend your patience, character and the love you keep spreading among all which always give room for negotiation every time.

“It is indeed understood that indigenous peoples are recognized as being among the world’s most vunerable and disadvantaged when it comes to issues of political arrangements.”

AOIYEO promised to continue to protect and promote the rights of indgenous and tribal peoples irrespective of the situation without recourse to violence.

However, AOIYEO urged the government not to allow territorial subjugation of these indigenous people go in vain by increasing the numbers of its representatives in the Senate and House of Representatives, increase the number of Area Councils that would bring government closer to the people of the community of the city.

While blaming the neglects on the rights of these tribals on the past government, AOIYEO claimed that if successful government in the past had done the needful on the rights of people of FCT, “today history would have been different because some of the issues we are dragging now might have been resolved.

It urged the present administration “not to allow the success that has been recorded to be swept under carpet.”

It recalled that “in a live broadcast to the nation on February 1976, the then Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed proclaimed Abuja as Nigeria’s new capital and then on December 12, 1991, the then Head of State and self-styled military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida breathed live to the proclamation of the capital relocation from Lagos to Abuja.”

“The event was exactly 31 years on 12th December, 2022,”the group noted.