By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has acknowledged that Nigerians were going through a trying time, but assured that efforts were being by the federal and state governments to ease the economic crunch.

The governor who stated this at a Christmas Day Service held at the St. James’ Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area, however, noted that the economic downturn was not peculiar to Nigeria, but a global phenomenon.

“This year has been a tough year. It has been a tough period with fuel scarcity, the worst exchange rate, high cost of living and many other challenges. One thing we should note is that the problem is not peculiar to only Nigeria, but the world over. Everybody in the world is feeling the heat.

“All I can tell you is that the government is working to address this. All that I request from you is that you should have faith because faith is the assurance of things not seen but that will come to pass. With our renewed hope, come next year, there is light at the end of the tunnel, things will get better”, the governor assured.

Abiodun assured that his administration would continue to keep faith with the people by fulfilling its electoral promises as encapsulated in the Infrastructure, Social wellbeing, Education, Youth Empowerment and Agriculture (ISEYA) Agenda.

He also said his administration would continue to be just, fair, and equitable to all people and all parts of the state.

While enumerating some of his administration’s achievements in the last three and a half years, the governor said more than 1,000 units of houses and over 400 kilometres of roads spread across the state had been constructed.

He added that the cargo airport at Illisan would be commissioned for use in the first quarter of next year, while the Akesan market in the town as well as a 100-bed ward, with a new ambulance has been provided for the Ikenne General Hospital.

The governor noted that Christmas, apart from being a season of joy, happiness and thanksgiving, is also a time to appreciate God for giving His son to mankind as the saviour.

“You don’t have to be a millionaire to show love and kindness to people. You can show love by showing that you care, there are better ways to thank God for His mercies.

“You don’t have to be a governor, local government chairman or an appointee to show love. You can do that in a little way. God has shown us an example of love by giving us Jesus Christ to die for our sins. So let’s use this season to show to all those around us”, the governor emphasized.

He called on the people to go and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards to be able to exercise their franchise in next year’s elections, cautioning the youths not to allow themselves to be used by politicians as thugs, but to conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

In his sermon titled, “Love of God to Mankind”, the Vicar of Saint James’ Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, Venerable. Shedrack Ajileye, said God created man in his image to enjoy his love, but lost the glory in the garden of Eden, and God restored it through the coming of Jesus Christ.

Taking his text from John 3:16 and Matthew 1:23, said the season is to celebrate the joy of God upon mankind, the liberation and salvation brought to man by Christ as well as the celebration of the Prince of Peace, urging christians to celebrate the yuletide with Christ in mind, as He is the reason for the season and extend the hand of fellowship to others, especially the less privileged, to enable them to partake in the celebration.

The man of God lauded the state government for its giant strides in the health, education, and agriculture infrastructural sectors and urged him to redouble his efforts in serving the people.