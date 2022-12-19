By Steve Oko

Mrs Joy Ibe, the wife of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, governorship candidate in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibe, has declared that the “total liberation of Abia State is in sight”.

Ibe’s wife who made the declaration while addressing a cross section of women in Umuahi, said that she felt pained by the deplorable condition of the state.

She particularly expressed concern over the plight of workers and pensioners in the state following months of salary arrears, saying that his husband will end their griefs.

Mrs Ibe assured the women that under the watch of his husband as Governor, Abians would no longer be allowed to suffer hardship.

She noted that with the right leadership in place, residents of the state would be able to fulfill destiny without unnecessary stress.

Mrs Ibe who urged the women to support the on-going efforts to give birth to a new Abia State predicted a new dawn for the state in 2023.

She said that the emergence of her husband as a governorship candidate was to end the pains of Abians following decades of mis-governance.

“Abians have seen enough and suffered so much. It is time to liberate the state.

“My husband has come to heal Abians of their sufferings, bring education, development and infrastructure to them, hence my stand with him.

“I will not let women down as the First Lady. I am not there for money, but for the welfare of Abians, especially women.

” We have to deliver him through the people, communities and churches. He is the answer to Abia’s problems.”

Expressing worry over the absence of women in the Abia State House of Assembly, Mrs Ibe promised to increase women participation in politics.

Speaking earlier, facilitator of the event, Hon. Christian Ufondu, described women as essential population that must not be toyed with.

He urged the women to mobilize others for Professor Ibe for good governance and better living condition.

Ufondu said that “Greg Ibe has the capacity to deliver Abia State, especially considering what he has done in the state as the highest investor and employer of labour.”

In a remark, the Coordinator of Unique Ladies for Greg Ibe, Mrs. Chinyere Ogbonna declared the resolve of Abia women to vote massively for Ibe in 2023.

She said that the women would embark on aggressive and consistent door-to-door sensitization and campaign for the APGA flag bearer.

Highlight of the event was distribution of welfare materials including rice and wrappers to the women.