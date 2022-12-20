.

…No, I’m committed party man – Kalu

By Steve Oko

The re-election bid of the Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, may be in for turbulence as stakeholders of his All Progressive Congress, APC, from the zone have vowed to punish him for alleged anti-party activities.

They accused him of pursuing only his interest and his family’s interest to the detriment of the entire zone.

The stakeholders who addressed a press conference Tuesday in Umuahia accused Kalu of promoting the governorship ambition of his younger brother who is in another party against the APC governorship candidate, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Spokesman of the group, Chief Kingsley Okorie, alleged that the former Governor “is going about campaigning against APC governorship candidate and asking his constituents to vote for his brother who is in APP”.

” At several town hall meetings, he tells us to vote APC for presidential and national assembly elections but APP in the governorship poll”, he alleged.

The group known as Concerned members of Abia North APC, announced the withdrawal of its support for Kalu, vowing that he will pay dearly for political treachery.

The group pledged support for all other APC candidates in the 2023 elections but vowed to work against the Senate Chief Whip as punishment for the alleged anti-party activities.

“We have henceforth, withdrawn our support for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the following reasons: supporting his younger brother’s governorship ambition against the APC candidate; not showing interest in Abia APC activities; championing causes that have no bearing on Abia North”, the stakeholders said.

They accused Kalu of engineering the crisis in Abia APC and non- chalancy towards the growth of the party.

“We challenge him to show proof of the last time he attended any APC event in Abia yet he is occupying a high position in the Senate with the platform of the party. Where then is his love or care for the party?”

But when contacted Kalu denied working against APC.

Senator Kalu who spoke through the Spokesman of his Campaign Organization, Sunny Idika, said he was fully committed towards the victory of APC in 2023.

” He is a committed party man, and he is working for the victory of the party. If there is any crisis in the party, he has made efforts and he is still making efforts to get them resolved”.

Meanwhile the concerned Abia North APC members who also accused Kalu of poor representation of the zone at the red chamber, declared support for Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who they said had demonstrated capacity and competence.

“We are disappointed that since Kalu went to the Senate, Abia North has not been well represented at the upper legislative chamber. Our voice is rarely heard, and when it is heard it will be a comic relief.

“He has not shown enough interest in championing the cause of Abia North. Instead, he is busy pursuing shadows and championing other causes that will only safeguard his political interest.

“Consequent upon the above and other anti-party activities of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, we have decided to withdraw our support for him. This decision was reached after he failed to heed earlier warnings.

“We, hereby, state our resolve to work against his second term bid. We will not allow him to be using our collective mandate to ruin our future. Enough is enough.

“We feel that time has also come for a more patriotic person who truly loves Abia North to represent the zone in the Senate.

“Haven looked at the antecedents of all the senatorial candidates for Abia North in all the political parties, we have decided to support Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, the candidate of the PDP. He needs to return to the Senate to give Abia North a better representation.