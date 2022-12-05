…As APGA inaugurates campaign council

By Steve Oko

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Ike Oye, has told the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, to prepare to hand over power to APGA in 2023.

Oye who spoke in Umuahia during the inauguration of APGA Campaign Council, predicated that APGA would take over the entire South East in the forthcoming polls.

He told the PDP to begin to prepare its handover note, expressing optimism that APGA will take over the Abia Government House in 2023.

The APGA national chairman who said that both the All Progressive Congress, APC; and the PDP, had disappointed South East, said that crushing defeat awaits the duo

He urged the people to take advantage of the opportunity provided by APGA as a platform for the South East to bargain for power at the centre.

Chief Oye said that the yearning for good change plus the quality of candidates paraded by APGA in all the states in South East had placed the party at an advantage over others.

On the Abuja High Court judgement which nullified governorship primary for Abia States, Oye dismissed as a travesty of justice “which will not stand the scrutiny of the Appellate court”.

He told members and supporters of the party not to lose sleep over the judgement which he insisted would not stand.

Oye said that Professor Greg Ibe who was the product of the party’s May 29th primary, remained the authentic governorship flag bearer of APGA.

The APGA national chairman accused anti-democratic forces of sponsoring attacks against APGA to possibly destabilize the party ahead of the forthcoming polls having seen it as their major threat.

Chief Oye who said he had correctly predicated the emergence of three Governors including Charles Soludo, declared that Professor Ibe would be the next Governor of Abia State.

” On July 7, 1989, I told Dr Orji Uzor Kalu that he would be Governor of Abia State and he later became Governor. I also told Theodore Orji that he would be Governor and it happened. I told Chukwuma Soludo he would be Governor, and today he is Governor.

” Greg Ibe will be Abia’s next governor. Mark today’s date!”

The APGA national chairman assured Professor Ibe of the full support of the party while urging Abians to join APGA in the efforts to liberate the state.

He later inaugurated the Campaign Council headed by former Commissioner for Lands, Dr Longman Nwachukwu.

In his remarks, Professor Ibe said he was not jolted by the Abuja court judgement because he knew it could not stand the test of time.

He said his emergence had sent panic waves down the spine of the enemies of progress, hence the many punches being thrown at him to possibly distract him.

Professor Ibe who said his mission was to give birth to a new Abia, promised that under his watch, poverty and underdevelopment would be a thing of the past.

He said that his campaign had commenced in full force, appealing to Abians who yearn for positive change to stand firm behind him.

Earlier in his address of welcome, APGA Chairman in the state, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, urged candidates of the party, members of the campaign council and the various support groups to work in synergy for the success of APGA in 2023.

Ehiemere said that APGA had competent candidates to reposition the state if voted into power.

He accused some elements bent on ” pocketing Abia State” of using some moles to fight APGA “because they are afraid of the rising popularity of our great party”.

“We are not unaware of the antics of our enemies and anti-democratic forces holding the state down. They have recruited some willing tools in the party and fortified them with resources to possibly destabilize APGA, but all their attempts will amount to efforts in futility because God is with us.”

“May I still use this forum, to extend the olive branch to any of our members who feel aggrieved for any reason to let go and embrace peace for the sake of Abia which must be rescued by APGA. We urge any such person (s) to come out from the trenches and join us to rescue our dear state from the shackles of underdevelopment and retrogression.

“But if anybody fails to join us in our rescue mission but chooses to serve as a mole and agent of destabilization, such a person (s) and their sponsors will end in shame. We are prepared to resist and withstand them. Nobody will be allowed to derail this process of giving birth to a new Abia where the future of our children will not be mortgaged for the selfish interest of few unpatriotic elements.”

In his inaugural speech, Nwachukwu said he was honoured to be appointed to head the Campaign Council, and promised not to betray the confidence in them.

Nwachukwu said that APGA would sweep the forthcoming polls in the state, saying that the ruling PDP, has failed the people.

The former Commissioner urged Abians to unite in the ongoing efforts to rescue Abia.