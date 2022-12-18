By Gabriel Olawale

The APC campaign council for the re-election of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in Kwara State has expressed confidence that the people of the state are resolute in their decision to re-elect the governor based on his outstanding performance, total revamp of government’s processes, and prioritisation of people’s needs.

In a statement issued by the campaign spokesperson and Commissioner for Finance Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, the council said Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration has delivered on its promise to make the people and their needs the “heart and centrepiece of government’s plans and operations”, contrary to what previously obtained.

“There is no doubt, God willing, that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will be returned by the people of Kwara State for another term in office. He has delivered on his central promise to make the masses the focus of government’s plans and actions, contrary to what was witnessed in the dark years of the PDP when only a few people sat on our common patrimony and awarded exclusive privileges to themselves and their cronies,” the statement said.

“The Otoge revolution in 2019 was a total rejection and complete break from an era where the destiny of the people lied in the hands of the privileged few who gave out patronage only to their cronies and friends. Although they are gathering again because of their unhealthy addiction to the public treasury, their efforts will end in a resounding failure because the people can see through their lies and pretensions. The memories of their arrogance and iron-fist rule are still there.

“This administration has shown what is possible when the government is sincere and forthright about its duty to the people, particularly the prioritisation of people’s welfare alongside the right socioeconomic conditions for self-sustenance and dignified life.

“We have given a new life to infrastructure in every part of the state so that our people can do business and receive crucial support from investors who now consider our state a safe and conducive place for their investments.

“We have invested in education, rebuilt schools, improved teachers’ welfare, provision of water, and provided educational materials for our kids to learn effectively in friendly environments and become drivers of future growth.

“We have delivered quality healthcare, renovating and expanding PHCs in the state so that women and children, for example, are no longer made to travel several kilometres just to see a doctor.”

Florence said the people would not neglect all of these and fall for the “empty grandstanding of those who made Kwara the butt of national joke and are still mourning their loss of access to the public treasury which they lived on for many years and have become addicted to”.

She advised the opposition, particularly the PDP, to quit the white noise it is making and not bother expending efforts on its purported plan to regain lost prominence through lies and distortions because “the evidence of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s success is felt daily by the people in the most personal area of their lives, and that trumps whatever falsehood these purveyors of fake news who were rejected for their mendacity and dubious nature plan to sell.”