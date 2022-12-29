,

Members of the Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association, Sapele MainBranch, has congratulated the National Executive Council of Ambrose Alli

University Alumni Association led by Dr. Clifford Omozeghian.

In a well-attended meeting of the Branch held recently in Sapele, the branch described the re-run election held on December 17, 2022 supervised by the Board of Trustees ably led by Prof. A.D. Badaiki (SAN) that saw Dr. Clifford

Omozeghian and Vincent Owhofadjeke emerged victorious as the Worldwide President and Worldwide General secretary respectively, as free, fair and credible.

The Acting Chairman of the Branch Hon. Barr. Odiete Arhierhi, stated that delegates to the election having x-rayed the pedigree of Dr Clifford Omozeghian and Vincent Owhofadjeke voted massively for the duo.

Barr. Arhierhi went further to state that Dr Omozeghian is a man of impeccable character and reputation, with the required integrity, zeal, dedication and agility needed to drive the association to greater heights.

He also used the opportunity to express gratitude to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prof. A.D Badaiki (SAN) and members of the Board for creating the enabling environment which led to a free, fair and Credible rerun election, coņducted by the duly constituted electoral committee under the leadership of Dr. Ojeabu Akhirevbulu.

He described the sterling leadership provided by Prof. A.D. Badaiki (SAN) as unparallel and highly commendable.

The meeting which was called to evaluate the activities of the Alumni Association for the past four months climaxed with members popping champagne amidst pleasantries.

Prayers were offered to God for his grace and mercies for the Branch as well

as AAU Alumni Association Worldwide, as they believed strongly that 2023 will be bigger and better for members of the Braņch and the Alumni Association Worldwide.

Those in attendance include Dr Samson Onoriode Egbesu, Loveth Ogbebor, Ajabor Lucky, Hon. Johnson ldolor Akpolome to mention but a few.