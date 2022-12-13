When the dream is alive, there are few more exhilarating experiences than watching your nation progress in the World Cup.

Conversely, when the journey comes to an abrupt end following elimination, it has a habit of knocking the stuffing out of you. This is, at least, what fans go through so for the players and management on the frontline, the disappointment must be nigh on unbearable.

This was especially evident when England were knocked out of the World Cup during an enthralling quarter-final tie against France.

There was, of course, no shame in losing to the reigning champions who are now, tellingly, the favorites at a price of +114 in the latest World Cup 2022 odds to make it back-to-back trophies on the biggest footballing stage. However, even if it was a valiant defeat during a game when England may well have been the best side on the pitch, the fact remains that in the minds of the players and staff, they will be feeling like they’ve let their country down.

One man in particular who seems to be struggling to come to terms with the defeat to the French is England manager Gareth Southgate who sounded extremely uncertain about his future after confirming that he was considering his position in the wake of events at the Al Bayt Stadium. As understandable as this statement was to hear given how high emotions would have been running, it should have subsequently sent alarm bells ringing in the FA’s headquarters at St George’s Park in Staffordshire. Indeed, the reality in the cold light of day is that there are few credible options to replace Southgate but more importantly, the 52-year-old deserves another chance to win a trophy for the country he has dedicated most of his professional life to.

Southgate has earned the right to continue to lead England

Although it should be stressed that this is not a decision that should be based on feelings of sentiment towards Southgate given that he is, after all, the manager who has won the most games in major competitions for England as well as being the most successful coach in the modern era for the Three Lions. Put another way, Southgate has an exceptionally impressive record with the Three Lions and no one should be in any rush to see him go; this is a man who has restored England’s identity and has made a nation believe once more that they can toe to toe with the world’s best.

Reaching a World Cup semi-final, the Euro 2020 Championship final, and now the last eight of the 2022 showpiece in Qatar is irrefutable proof of this and shows that Southgate is not out of his depth and instead, one of the leading minds in the international game.

Cool heads must prevail in the wake of the disappointment in the desert

With this in mind, the FA should be making every effort to tell Southgate not to be hasty when considering his future whilst encouraging him to stay on, at least until the end of his contract in 2024 which expires after the Euro Championships in Germany.

This team is a stone’s throw away from glory, admittedly, it may not seem like it now but if Southgate goes, there are no guarantees that England will continue to thrive at the world’s biggest tournaments.