…Udom to donate more Patrol vehicles to Police

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has concluded arrangements to launch the state’s Emergency Security Response center within the week, in its determination to strengthen security and maintain peace in the state.

The project and security consultant Pastor Bassey James who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, said the toll free, Emergency Security Response numbers would be introduced to members of the public.

James also disclosed that the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel would at the event donate security gadgets, mobile and stationery Phones as well as additional patrol vehicles to Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the State.

His words: “The launching of the Akwa Ibom state emergency response center which will be launched within this week is the first of its kind in the country. Every police station ,Divisional Police Officers(DPO), station officers will all be connected to the police headquarters.

“Today we have bought several android Phones , walkie-talkie, Solar systems , Repeaters with installation of mordern security eguipments to interlink the whole state and this will be connected to others security agencies.

“There will be additional donation of patrol vehicles. Governor Udom Emmanuel is expected to present this latest addition to the Police command.

“Also we will now have toll free numbers which will give members of the public an opportunity to get across to the police with ease in case of an emergency”

The security consultant who lauded the governor for transforming the security sector of the state, appealed to citizens and residents to ensure they are present on the day of the project launch in order to see things for themselves.

He stressed that the importance of governor Udom’s investment in the security sector could not be over-emphasized as it encourages investments to thrive.

“The completion agenda is loaded with security, investments,wealth creation and life changes programmes and every Akwa Ibomite must support the governor to land well ” James appealed.