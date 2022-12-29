says good leadership panacea to Nigeria’s problems

By Henry Ojelu

A 95year old grandmother and veteran educationist Mrs. Cordelia Obeya has condemned the unfortunate killing of Mrs. Bolanle Raheem by the police in Ajah area of Lagos State and called for prayers for the bereaved family.

Speaking in Lagos, Mrs. Obeya whose grandson was killed by the police in a similar circumstance said that only the right kind of leadership will tackle the problem of extra-judicial killing and other security challenges in the country.

Obeya also noted that the education of the citizens with a scientific approach is key to the solution of every human societal problem of security, peace, and unity.

She said: “The extra-judicial killing of Mrs. Bolanle Raheem is particularly very painful to me as a grandmother who had suffered a similar experience in the past.

“I hereby send my very deepest heartfelt condolence to her family at this difficult time in their life.

“I plead with them and the people of Nigeria to seek a leadership that will do the right thing through in-depth quality education that starts from the grassroots to everyone, despite all unique differences in humankind with a national educational policy that includes early childhood education