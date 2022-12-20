The Federal Government on Tuesday redeemed its houses allocation pledge to four of the 22 Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 African Cup of Nations.

The beneficiary players of a three-bedroom apartment each at the National Housing site situated at Onidundu, Ibadan, are Ike Shoroumu; Finidi George; Mutiu Adepoju and Dr Akin Amao (the players’ medical personnel).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had in March announced the redemption of the promise made by the Federal Government in 1994 when the players defeated the Zambian National Team to win the Nation’s Cup.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, while handing over the houses’ keys to the beneficiaries, said they were among the first set of Nigerians to be given keys to the houses promised them by the Federal Government 28 years ago.

Fashola was represented by Mr Adesola Gbolahan, the Oyo State Controller of Housing, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing at the ceremony held within the premises of the Housing Estate on Kilometres 17, Onidundu, Ibadan.

The minister said the first phase of the project in Ibadan, comprising 48 units of two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, had been completed.

According to him, the Ministry launched web portal: https:/nhp.worksandhousing.gov.ng/ on Nov. 12, 2021 for the sales of the completed houses.

“We have, therefore, offer all these housing units to members of the public in a non-discriminatory way by the opening of the portal to ensure that those interested are not inhibited by any artificial obstacle.

“Allocations will be made on the basis of those who applied and paid on a first come, first served basis,” he said.

Fashola said that his Ministry, through the web portal, had received 12,387 applications from Nigerians.

According to him, out of these, 694 subscribers’ applications have been approved by the ministry.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to avail themselves of the opportunity of owning a house in 35 states and FCT, which have been completed, except for Lagos State, through open access on the ministry’s website.

The minister urged indigenes of Oyo State to also leverage many units that are yet to be sold at the Estate in Onidundu.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Bashir Alkali, said the National Housing Programme (NHP) was borne out of the Federal Government’s desire to provide affordable housing for its citizenry.

Alkali said the ministry, under the NHP, was undertaking the construction of over 6,000 housing units in 45 sites.

Shoroumu and Adepoju, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, for fulfilling the government’s promise after 28 years.

Shoroumu said he still has a strong belief that Nigeria “is going to be great” .

According to him, I never lost hope in Nigeria, because if I have lost hope then, it means I have to relocate back to Europe.

On his part, Adepoju thanked God for keeping him alive to receive the key to his apartment.

NAN reports that another subscriber, Adewale Adesokan, who had paid for a three- bedrooms apartment, also received the key to his new apartment.