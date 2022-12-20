By Ogalah Ibrahim

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State on Tuesday received 92000 decampees from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other parties in the state.

The decampees were received at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina metropolis during the campaign rally organised for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the Director General of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council who made the announcement, 49000 APC members decamped to PDP from Katsina Zone. While 23000 decamped from Funtua zone and another 19000 from Daura Zone, making a total of 91 decampees from the three senatorial zones in the state.

Dino said, “Ladies and gentlemen just to quickly announce to us that today we have decampees from the three Katsina Senatorial Zones.

“From the Daura Zone we have 19000 people that are decamping and they are being represented by Alhaji Yahaya Kwande

“From Funtua zone we have 23000 decampees represented by Alhaji Baba Yale Yaro and in Katsina zone we have 49000 APC members that are decamping today under the chairmanship of Alhaji Aminu Lawal Mani.

“But the most important decampees here today is the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State under Governor Aminu Bello Masari.”

Receiving the decampees officially into the PDP, the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu welcomed all the decampees to the party, noting that they made a wise move by joining forces with the PDP to rescue the country from the ruling APC.