By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Abdul Umar, said his command has charged to court nine attackers of the convoy of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Borno State.

The CP, who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday said a total of 14 electoral violence offenders were arrested by the command.

Of the 14 suspects, Umar said 12 are supporters of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) while the remaining 2 are for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Even though there was the allegation that somebody died but up till today we have not seen the corpse,” he said.

He said enough measures have been taken by the police to curtail thuggery and hooliganism in the state.

He commended the state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum for giving expressed order that anybody caught in the campaign, no matter how highly placed, should be taken to court.

The CP also said that the command has 119 suspects that perpetrated various offences ranging from political thuggery, rape and Indian hemp smoking.