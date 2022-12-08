By Prince Okafor

No fewer than 150 Nigerian youths across the North Eastern region of the country have been empowered to bridge the nation’s metering gap which is currently at eight million.

This was achieved through the partnership of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and MOMAS Group.

Vanguard gathered that the NEDC, as part of its youth empowerment programme, engaged the services of Momas Metering School (MMS) to train the youths on the theory, practical skills and regulations of energy meters installations and electrical building installations.

Available reports show that an estimated 85 million Nigerians are not connected to the national grid while another estimated 4.6 million Nigerian households are on estimated billing and at 43.6 per cent Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses representing the highest in the world.

However, while speaking during the graduation ceremony of NEDC beneficiaries from MOMAS Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL), the NEDC’s managing director/CEO, Mohammed Alkali, noted that, the training specifically aims to produce certified installers and technicians for electricity meter installations to meet the demand of Meter Asset Provider (MAP) and National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) as approved by the federal government.

Alkali who was represented by the deputy general manager, Education, NEDC, Fatima Ciroma, said: “Beyond the technical aspect of the training, the module also trained students on how to start a start-up and become entrepreneurs.

“The training is beneficial to the North East and is in line with the Commission’s commitment to help reduce unemployment and increase skilled labour and workforce in the North East as well as the Commission’s mandate regarding human capacity development as a tool for eradicating poverty in the North East.

“NEDC’s collaboration with the MOMAS training school covered tuition, accommodation, feeding, upkeep, personal protective equipment(PPE), customised tools bag with tools, course materials, as well as extra-curricular activities whilst the training school provided the technical component.

“The 150 participants were drawn from the six northeast states to attend the training. Even though we are graduating 149 trainees here today, we are immensely impressed that all of you here remained steadfast and received valuable knowledge that will assist you in your future.

“NEDC is committed to all initiatives that can facilitate the redevelopment and revitalisation of the North East. The key to recovery in the North East lies in the quality of human resources the North East is able to produce in the long term.

On his part, the chairman, MOMAS Group, Engr. Kola Balogun, stated the need for Nigeria to boost local capacity to produce metres to meet the nation’s growing demand, saying, it is as a result of this his company established the MEMMCOL metering school to bridge the huge deficit.

He said: “Nigeria’s power sector is being threatened due to the skill deficiency in the metering sector, and if not addressed urgently, Nigeria will not be able to sustain its future

“There is a need for resuscitation of values amongst youths, this is the only way to change the Nigerian narrative.

“The German government is planning to support our company with funds to establish a bigger school. The deficit does not belong to electricity alone but is all-encompassing.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Flora Yuguda from Taraba state commended MOMAS and NEDC for the initiative, saying, it has upgraded her status, promising to do much more if given the financial assistance required to excel in her field.