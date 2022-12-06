Adeniyi Adewoyin alongside five other Nigerian entertainment journalists have been shortlisted to vote at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) selected the six Nigerian entertainment journalists as part of its new 103 non-member voters for the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Other selected international voters include Oluwatoyin Ganiyu, Uche Onyekwuluje, Latasha Ngwube, Wilfred Okiche, and Kingsley Ndubuokwu.

The HFPA, as part of its effort to keep up with the evolution in the production and distribution of entertainment content, decided to add non-member voters to draw on individuals’ experiences in the entertainment industry and shared goals for the distribution of entertainment content to global audiences. These six journalists are the first non-member voters from Nigeria in its 80-year history.

Among the 103 voters are journalists from the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Kenya, Argentina, Canada, Germany, France, Turkey, China among others.