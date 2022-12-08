Asake

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Asake was forced to end his sold-out performance at the O2 Academy Brixton after large crowds of fans, who did not have tickets broke into the venue.

According to sources, four people were gravely hurt with four more others were hospitalized on Thursday night.

Read also: Burnaboy, Ayra, Asake others top Boomplay Recap 2022

This incident comes after unticketed fans smashed through the venue’s entrance in South London, causing the sold-out performance to end midway.

Following indications “that a huge number of individuals were attempting to force access to the venue,” police and other emergency services were sent to the O2 Academy in Brixton at 21:35 pm (2135 GMT).

“They arrived to find a number of people with injuries believed to have been caused by crushing.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to four people sustaining critical injuries,” the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“Two less seriously injured people were treated at the scene while the eight others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.”

No arrests have been made, the Met noted.

“This is an extremely upsetting incident that has left four people critically ill in hospital,” Commander Ade Adelekan said.

“A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night.”

He added that specialist officers will examine the scene and CCTV, but he appealed for anyone with information to come forward.