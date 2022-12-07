.

By Jimitota Onoyume.Warri

About seven persons were feared dead, on Tuesday, after a ward-to-ward rally, organised by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Okerenkoko, Warri SouthWest Local Government, Delta state.

Community sources said the sad incident occurred on the waterways when two boats rammed into each other at about 8 pm.

“We are aware two corpses have been recovered while five persons were still missing as of the last count. It happened at about 8 pm, that is the report we got in the community “, the community sources said.

Meantime, Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the party, in the state, Senator Ovie OmoAgege in a post on his Facebook wall confirmed the death of two, three missing and seven hospitalized.

“Information at our disposal indicates that a commercial boat travelling in the opposite direction rammed into the boat carrying our supporters and that two persons lost their lives, three are missing, and seven others are in hospital receiving treatment from injuries sustained in the accident.”

He said they were working with others to track those missing, adding that in honour of the dead the party had suspended further campaigns in the meantime.

“In honour of the dead, missing and injured, we have decided to indefinitely suspend all further campaigns. The Campaign Council will advise on the next steps in the coming days and weeks.”

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for the missing. We are also in the process of reaching out to the families and loved ones of those that lost their lives while ensuring that the injured receive the best care possible.”

At press time, the identities of the dead, missing and injured could not be confirmed.