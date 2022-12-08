69 Entertainment poised for growth of millennials, brands, businesses worldwi69 Entertainment was generated from passion and commitment right from the conception by Taiwo James, the Chief Executive of the agency. Their work culture applauds commitment and passion in relations to everyone they work with or associate with.

Speaking about the brand’s uniqueness, Taiwo shared that, “Our unique selling point is that we help artistes and brands build from the scratch.

This means 69 Entertainment Brand prides in her ability to grow your brand and grow with you. We also have established businesses and brands we have worked with. We aren’t just a music company but we are also very rooted in brand marketing as we are gradually growing as a community, having representatives in campuses both home and abroad which gives us more access to communicate to millennials traditionally and digitally.”

The agency since inception has been youth oriented and have also contributed to to impacting a whole lot positively. Taiwo added that, “We scout for people with very good attitudes that lack in finances to push themselves through school and offer them employment. We teach you the necessary skills required to survive and make earnings. We also go from campuses to campuses to teach students about digital marketing of which presently we can proudly say we have impacted over 1,500 students since the inception of this initiative.”

69 has worked with countless Nigerian artistes over the years with matchless records of successful promotions and campaigns and they have resolved in the belief that music marketing is important because it saves the artistes from knocking door to door to find their audience rather it brings every home to their doorstep then they filter and identify who potentially would be interested in their sound and obviously that brings about consistency.

The well rooted structure of 69 among the millennials in different sector of possible engagement has also helped the company grow and be of great value to its client base.

Their platforms create audiences for artistes which they are now expanding to expand to the international market.

“Our services are very effective because for every brand or music artiste they all need a genesis to start their music career and that’s where we come in. We develop the basis of their career from music to brand building, image building and brand identity for them before we start the major marketing promotions. We see that a lot of brands have started and crashed over the years but we are standing strong. This is because we understand that times are changing as digital states evolves we try to expose ourselves to learning more and developing skills to ensure we evolve and the time evolves too.” Taiwo added.