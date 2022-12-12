LOKOJA—The Kogi Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that six persons died while 25 others sustained injuries on Saturday in an accident on Okene-Ogori road.

Mr Stephen Dawulung, the Sector Commander, yesterday, in Lokoja, disclosed that the lone accident involved an articulated vehicle loaded with 45 persons and cows.

The sector commander said the accident, which occurred at about noon also left some of the cows dead.

Dawulung said the victims of the accident were taken to Ageva General Hospital, Okene, Ajunko Clinic and Maternity Ibilo, and Ogbagidi General Hospital, Okene.

He said: “When the accident, which involved an IVECO trailer conveying cows and 45 persons down South, occurred by a graveyard just a few kilometres to Ogori Magongo along Okene-Ogori road, Kogi, our officers and men were timely in response to it.

“Our officers in conjunction with the Police and military personnel came to the rescue and rushed the injured to four different medical centres for medical treatment. The corpses of the dead have also been deposited at the morgue of the Ageva General Hospital, Okene.”

Dawulung said the accident was caused by the speed, which could not be controlled at “a sharp bend.”

The sector commander, who described the incident as “sad and unfortunate,” said the command would continue to carry out enforcement and enlightenment programmes against speed, overloading and mixed loading.

He explained that mixed loading is the loading of goods and passengers in trucks and other vehicles meant to convey only goods.

He advised motorists to always exhibit a high level of discipline towards adherence to road traffic regulations to avoid such ugly incidence

NASS Sergeant-At-Arms sustains spinal-cord injuries in auto crash

By: Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA—The Director,

Sergeant-At-Arms Department, National Assembly (NASS) Abuja, Air Commodore Sani Zakari (retd), who was involved in a motor accident along the Abuja-Kaduna highway will be flown abroad for treatment.

It was gathered that the retired senior NAF officer, who sustained spinal cord injuries in the accident, was rushed to a hospital in Abuja where he is being stabilised and might be flown abroad for treatment because of the seriousness of the accident.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, it was gathered, has given directives that everything possible should be done to ensure that Zakari is not incapacitated as a result of the accident.

It was also gathered that following the accident, the Nigerian Navy dispatched a patrol team to the scene of the accident to evacuate him to Abuja.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, is also said to have indicated the Navy’s readiness to support the treatment of the director in any way necessary.

Speaking to Vanguard on phone, Air Commodore Sani Zakari gave thanks to God for saving his life and thanked the Chief of Air Staff for his show of concern as well as efforts to ensure he is given the best of attention. He also thanked the Navy for the show of love and support.