By Ada Osadebe

American stand-up comedian and actor, Bill Cosby has been sued by five women who claim he sexually assaulted them during their early careers.

Recall Cosby, 85, has been accused of rape by numerous women throughout the years.

He received a 10-year jail term in Pennsylvania in 2018 for indecent assault, but he was freed in 2017 because prosecutors broke the terms of an immunity agreement Cosby had signed with a former district attorney.

According to TMZ, majority of the women who were associated with “The Cosby Show” sued the actor for reportedly acting more like a predator than a mentor to them.

According to the victims, Plaintiffs Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson, and Cindra Ladd claimed that Cosby was able to take advantage of them because they were young and vulnerable.

In a 1992 episode of “The Cosby Show,” Lili played Mrs. Minifield. According to her lawsuit, she claimed Cosby drugged and abused her multiple times, including one incident in which she awoke during a rape to discover him trying to smother her with a pillow.

She allegedly threatened to call the police, at which point Cosby allegedly hurled her down a flight of steps and ejected her while threatening to destroy her. She claims that she feared for her life and hence didn’t report the alleged crimes.

Eden Tirl, who played a small part in the television series “Cosby,” claims that a cast member “escorted” her to the actor’s dressing room, where he shut the door, grabbed her breasts, kissed her neck, and shoved his penis into her back while muttering, “This is making love.”

In the suits, Gittens claims Cosby drugged and beat her at his house, while they discussed the possibility of her appearing on the show.

Thompson says he forced her to masturbate him, and Ladd claims he sexually attacked her after giving her headache medication that caused her to pass out.

Earlier this year, he was found liable by a California jury in a civil case for sexually abusing a teenage girl in 1975.