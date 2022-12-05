Christmas presents in gift wrap under a traditional tree (Photo: CBS News)

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Christmas, the season of merriment giving and receiving is once again upon us. People are already getting the decorations and their Christmas trees up to celebrate another year coming to a close.

The festive season of course is about showing people how much you care for them, it is not just by saying it but by showing it. And showing it is by giving your loved one a gift. Money could also be a gift but it will lack that special feeling, a gift is a gift.

We are here to give you some ideas on what you can give that very special someone for Christmas!

Clothes

These are usual things gifted to people whether in wealth or not. Cloth is acceptable as long as the right size is given. Bags, shoes, shirts, and trousers would be perfect gifts.

Electrical appliances

Generators, television sets, refrigerators, and so on are also good gifts, especially that one dear friend who finds it hard to afford such.

Mobile devices

Mobile devices are also a good gift, especially with the way things have become costly and all. The latest laptops, phones, or tablets can be gifted to loved ones.

Foodstuffs

Unlike cooked foods that are normally given at parties, uncooked ones that can be kept for future consumption are also other good ones. Perhaps putting them in a hamper with at least five different food items won’t be a bad idea. Jewellery

Pieces of jewellery like watches, earrings, rings, and chains are nice gifts for both men and women. Apparently, in our current generation of fashion, it is okay for men to dress like women.