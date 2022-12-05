By Umar Yusuf

Yola—Five persons reportedly lost their lives in an auto crash involving the campaign convoy of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

The accident involved a Toyota Hilux conveying a detachment of vigilantes, accompanying Governor Fintiri on his way to Mubi for the 2023 gubernatorial campaign around Fadama Reke, in Hong Local Government Area.

According to sources, the accident occurred due to overspeeding as a result of which the vehicle used by Fintiri’s head of vigilante veered off the road.

A source said: “Three lifeless bodies of occupants in the van that include Bako Kaura, head of PDP’s informal security arm and another victim identified as Adamu, Kaura’s son have been deposited at the mortuary of Hong Federal Medical Centre.

“Five other occupants in the van, who sustained injuries, were conveyed in the Government House ambulance and another unmarked Hilux van for treatment in the health facility.

“I took out three lifeless bodies, but there’s a fourth body that I think can hardly make it out of the coma because of the injury he sustained. There were about nine occupants in the Ramp 2 Hilux van of the head of vigilantes for the Fintiri/Farauta campaign.”

Governor Fintiri, who also helped to coordinate rescue activities, was disturbed by the tragic death involving his convoy although reports said he continued with the journey.

Efforts to contact the image maker of Adamawa State Police Command, Sulaiman Nguroje, proved abortive. But a security source told our reporter that the incident actually happened and three people have so far died.

