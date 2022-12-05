By Efosa Taiwo

Edson Arantes Do Nascimemto, Pele, is considered by many as the Greatest Footballer of All Time (G.O.A.T).

Although the present generation— and even the previous one — might not have seen him play, his legacies are immortal.

Died on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at the age of 82, the world of football, and even beyond all paid homage to the king of football.

Looking back at his prestigious career, here are 5 GOAT moments unforgettable in the career of the football king.

1000 goals

On November 19, 1969, Pele hit a landmark of 1000 goals. Prior to the game on that day, he was stuck in 999 and had failed to net in two consecutive matches. However, the triumph came on the said day at the Maracana against Vasco de Gama, when Santos earned a spot-kick. From the spot, he slotted the ball home and notched number 1,000.

1959 South American Championship First Goal

Pelé brought spark to the competition in 1959, fresh off the back of being crowned a champion of the world. Brazil somehow failed to win the South American Championships, finishing a point behind Argentina, but the teenaged superstar dazzled during the campaign, scoring eight goals and being named player of the tournament.

Copa Libertodores Success with Santos

Having won the Brazilian league title in 1961, Santos qualified for the 1962 Copa Libertadores and sought to win it for the first time in their history.

Pele, however, showed up for his side as he helped them to their maiden Copa Libertadores trophy, scoring 4 goals in the competition including a brace in the final.

Led Brazil to First ever World Cup as a 17-year-old

Could a 17-year-old starlet perform on the biggest stage in the world? Pelé did it, producing one of the greatest goals that the World Cup has ever seen, bringing down a high cross on his chest, flicking the ball over the head of an onrushing defender, and then slamming home a clinical volley. Seventeen years old. He later doubled his tally, as Brazil won 5-2 to lift the nation’s first ever World Cup trophy.

Pelé remains the youngest player to ever participate and score in a World Cup final.

The Historic 1970 World Cup

This will eternally remain legendary in the annals of Pelé’s career as he led Brazil to their third ever World title, playing a talismanic role to achieving the feat.