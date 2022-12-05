Esther Onyegbula

Five men on Tuesday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly assaulting and obstructing National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Nigeria Police officials on duty.

The defendants- James Eze, 24; Ifeanyi Peter, 24; Uwaje Osakwe, 39; Nnamdi Eze, 21; and Nonso Obi, 34; of no fixed addresses, are facing a three-count charge of assault, obstructing and breach of peace.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP. Ikem Uko told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec.13, at about 9:17p:m, at Balogun Market, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

Uko said the defendants assaulted, resisted and wilfully obstructed a NAFDAC officer, W/Insp. Hauwa Bello, and a police team attached to the agency was on official assignment.

“The defendants attacked Bello by beating her with stones and bottles, which caused her harm while on the execution of her lawful duty.

“They also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by attacking the NAFDAC officer and Police team,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 174, 173 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said one of the sureties must be a community leader while the other must be their boss at work.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 27, 2023, for mention.