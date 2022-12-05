— Threatened to kill victim if ransom not paid — Victims brother

— We’re disturbed– Akoko monarchs

— Give 24 hour ultimatum to strangers to produce victim alive

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Abductors of the traditional ruler, the Oloso of Oso Ajowa Akoko in Akoko North West Council area, Ondo state, Oba Omoola Jimoh, have reduced the ransom to N10m.

They have however, threatened to “eliminate the monarch if the family members failed to pay the ransom.

Oba Jimoh was dragged on the floor and abducted from his bedroom by six gunmen at about 10pm last week Thursday.

This is coming as traditional rulers in Akokoland, have expressed fear over the manner one of them was molested and abducted since last week Thursday.

They have therefore issued a 24 hour ultimatum to all the strangers farming in Ajowa community to produce the monarch alive.

The kidnappers had on Saturday demanded for N100m ransom begore his release.

Speaking at an emergency security meeting by stakeholders, at OkeAgbe, one of the victims senior brother, Samuel, said that the kidnappers have agreed to reduce the ransom to N10m.

Samuel said ” The kidnappers have since Thursday open a line of communication with the family members.

” They have reduced the ransom to N10m They have also threatened to eliminate our brother if we refused to pay the ransom demanded.

” We the family are using this opportunity to appealed to government , the security agencies and all the well to do Nigerians to assist us in rescuing our brother alive.

The victim according to him was a retired school headmaster.

Meanwhile, speaking at the security meeting, the chairman of Akoko North West traditional council, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, said they were worried over the fate of one of them who was forcefully kidnapped to an unknown destination by gunmen since Thursday last week

Oba Olanipekun, called on the strangers farming in the community to fish out the kidnapped monarch.

The meeting also gave a 24hours ultimatum to the strangers working in the farms across Ajowa community to produce the oba alive.

Also, speaking, the chairman to the local government, Ayodele Akande said the government was disturbed that the monarch could be abducted in such manner.

Meanwhile , the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami assured that the monarch would soon be rescued unhurt.

Odunlami noted that the combine efforts of the police, Amotekun and the vigilante groups to rescue the monarch would soon yield positive result.

She added that the police was on top of the situation.