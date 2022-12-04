.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to announce the preferred bidder for the proposed construction of the 38-kilometre Fourth Mainland Bridge, scheduled for take off soon.

Sanwo-Olu had at different fora assured residents to announce the preferred bidder before January 1 2023.

Recall that the state government had shortlisted three bidders for the Request For Proposal, RFP Stage II, which are: Mota-Engil (Nigeria and Africa) CCCC and CRBC consort; CGGC-CGC Joint Venture and CCECC and CRCCIG Consortium.

According to a source, “All arrangements have been concluded by the Governor to address the media on Friday, at Alausa, Ikeja.

Eight roads– Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Lagos/Abuja highway, Benin/Sagamu, and Igbogbo/Lagos would aligned with the Fourth Bridge.

The project, estimated to cost about $2.5 billion, would be delivered through the Public-Private Partnership initiative and tolled for two years.

Earlier, Special Adviser to Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the state government had carried along the over 48 estates, traditional rulers and others that would be affected by the bridge.

Adeyoye said the negative impact of the bridge was minimal compared to the advantages, urging those anxious for the project to take off to be patient.

On the bridge’s economic impact, she said it would boost businesses as the poor road network had made many businesses to close shop or migrate.

According to her, the roads and the bridge will create over 10,000 jobs, when completed. The bridge, he added, would cut travel time from three hours to about 30 minutes.

She assured stakeholders that anybody affected by the bridge would be adequately compensated by the government.

According to Adeyoye; “New communities will spring up on the axis with business opportunities.

The developments on the axis include Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, and regional roads. It is a process. We will reach a viable and economic process agreeable to all.”

The Special Adviser said the idea of constructing the fourth mainland bridge was aimed at reducing severe congestion on the existing Third Mainland Bridge while opening new areas for future development.