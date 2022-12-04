By Olasunkanmi Akoni

STAKEHOLDERS and affected property owners, yesterday, expressed concern over the ability of the Lagos State Government and its Ogun State counterpart to adequately pay compensation over the proposed construction of a Fourth Mainland Bridge.

But Lagos State has allayed the fears of property owners over adequate compensation, saying proper arrangements were being worked out for compensation.

The stakeholders, property owners and government made the remarks, yesterday, at the Panel Review Meeting on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, ESIA, of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project in Lagos and Ogun states, by the Lagos State Government Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, held in Lagos.

The planned 38-kilometre Fourth Mainland Bridge is estimated to gulp about $2.5 billion.

The idea of constructing the fourth mainland bridge was aimed at reducing severe congestion on the existing Third Mainland Bridge.

The project would be delivered through Public-Private Partnership and would be tolled for two years.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum, the Special Adviser to State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said adequate compensation is in line with international best practice.

Adeyoye, who was represented by the Project Director, Tokunbo Ajanaku, said the panel review for the ESIA report on the fourth mainland bridge project is the final review before the project is approved at ESIA level.