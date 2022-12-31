Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

No fewer than 460, 643 Permanent Voter Cards PVCs are yet uncollected in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, less than two months to the next general election.

Conversely, about 1,075,211 PVCs have been collected in the territory.

This was contained in a document made available to journalists Saturday in Abuja by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

The document showed that 230,007 PVCs were not collected between 2011 and 2019 out of 1,229,894 cards received by the FCT INEC office. Also, 230,636 were not collected between 2021 and 2022 out of 305,960 PVCs received by the office.