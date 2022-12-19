By Chinedu Adonu

No fewer than 39 students of Godfrey Okoye University, GOUNI, in Enugu, on Saturday graduated from British IAU17 entrepreneurship project.

The British IAU17 entrepreneurship project is located within the GOUNI and funded and supported by the British Council.

GOUNI also partnered London School of Economics (LSE), DNA Learning Centre Nigeria at GOUNI, its Directorate of Entrepreneurship (DOE) and Spark Concepts Management Limited (SCML) to train the students.

The graduands were trained on organic vegetable, yoghurt and cream, honey, fish and snail, natural food and other agricultural farming scientifically.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of GOUNI, Prof. Christian Aneke, said that the two centres in the institution emphasized on practicality – the DNA centre and Centre for Entrepreneurship.

Anieke represented by the Deputy Director, DNA Centre, GOUNI, Mr Michael Okoro said DNA which means “Deoxyribonucleic Acid” Centre was were the students do science experiment and research.

“The idea is to ensure that our students do not graduate without entrepreneurial mindset and business strategy to ensure no student’s life is left untransformed.

“The DNA Centre is an anchored centre for incubating Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Beside training, the graduands were taken through research to be able to commercialize their products,from laboratory to the company” he said.

Anieke further said the University chose to enroll their student in entrepreneurship to prepare them to fit in the world where machines are taken over human jobs.

“For this reason, the Senate of the University approved that every course must have entrepreneurial curriculum,” Aneke said.

The Directorate Of Entrepreneurship, DOE, Mr Christopher Uwakwe, said that the project is known as “Innovation for African University Project.

He noted that the British Council instituted IAUP17 project only in GOUNI in the whole of Africa and it is expected to end by December, 2022.

“So far, 10 business groups made up of three to four students per group have started business in science areas called STEM business. We are here today, to witness their formal graduation,adding that they has started their own businesses,” Uwakwe said.

Earlier, a representative of LSE, Mr Uche Igwe who spoke through zoom expressed fulfilled with the partnership between LSE and GOUNI, stressing that the project which started not long ago is yielding fruits

He congratulated the graduating students and charged them to be good ambassador of the groups, broaden their communities and bear fruits.

The Director of DNALC Nigeria, Prof. George Udeh, said they are working hard on how Nigerians can benefit from what is going on in other part of the world in terms of training and way of doing businesses.

The highlight of the ceremony was presentation of business reports by the graduands, presentation of certificates and award to the best performing individual and group.