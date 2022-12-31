SP Benjamin Hundeyin

…Buraimoh had plans to travel to Canada…. victim’s brother

By Esther Onyegbula

A 31-year-old man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah has been shot dead by a police officer attached to Ajah Divisional Police Lagos state Command.

Gafaru Buraimoh was hit by a stray bullet on Tuesday at about 10:00 pm while was coming out of SkyMall.

It was learned that the shooting incident that led to Buraimoh’s death happened when police officers attached to Ajiwe Divisional Police in Ajah were raiding people selling black market fuel at the Ajiwe filling station.

However trouble started when the police officers attempted to impound a black marketer’s fuel, but he refused.

His resistance angered the officers who started shooting sporadically.

According to the deceased brother, Muyideen, who spoke to Vanguard, the incident happened yesterday by 10:00 pm.



“The police wanted to arrest those that are selling black markets and they started shooting because they refuse to allow them impound their fuel.

Unfortunately, Buraimoh was coming out of SkyMall when he was mistakenly hit by a stray bullet.”

Lamenting the father of the deceased, said I was at home when they called me this morning that I should come, that my son was shot. The Dpo CSP Mustapha said they will look into the matter.”

Confirming the incident, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer at Lagos State Police Command said the officer behind the shooting, an Inspector of Police, was immediately disarmed and has been detained, as the full-scale investigation has commenced.”

Explaining further, Hundeyin said the Lagos State Police Command through the Area Commander, Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah has since notified and

established contact with the family.

The Command, while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, gives assurances that the already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting will be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served”, Hundeyin added.