By Ada Osadebe

Fans of Nigerian singer, Davido have shown massive love to the singer after organising a concert in honour of him and the sad passing of his son, Ifeanyi.

Recall that Davido made his first public appearance following the devastating death of his son, Ifeanyi, on Sunday during his uncle’s inauguration.

The concert held on Thursday was 30BG’s way of expressing their love for their favorite artiste by demonstrating how much they miss him.

Read Also: Claims that Ortom sponsored attack on Atiku‘s supporters spurious – Aide

Why Kim Kardashian declined Balenciaga’s campaign offer

In the viral video trending online, celebrities present were likes of Bred, Zlatan, Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda, Skibill, and a host of others who came through, performing for free at the concert.

As thrilled as his admirers were to have him give them terrific music and be his gregarious self once more, they could not wait to see him.

See video below

I performed my I’m broke remix featuring my king @itsLaycon @ #30BGLoveConcert Last night💥 Big shout out to #30bg i appreciate the love 💯💕 pic.twitter.com/XBKCpNxov6 — Clevatee_music (@Clevatee_music) December 2, 2022

RELATED NEWS