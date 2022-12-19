No Fewer than 300 Nigerians have safely arrived Amman, the capital of Jordan for the 2022 pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

The pilgrimage arrived in Amman at the early hours of Dec. 17 for a 9-day pilgrimage to historical sites of the teachings of Jesus Christ as recorded in the Bible.

The pilgrims were sponsored to the Holy Land by the Governor of Enugu, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

At the first day of the visit, the pilgrims were conducted around the historic site of the Citadel which is located on a hill in Amman’s downtown area.

The Citadel is home to the remains and incredible creations of past civilizations that occupied Jordan’s capital city.

At the site, the pilgrims explore the remains of the Temple of Hercules which was built by the Romans as well as buildings that formed part of the Umayyad Palace and ruins of a sixth-century Byzantine church.

One of the tour guides, Mr Red’ Ar, said that during the Iron Age, present-day Amman was known as “Rabbath-Ammon” and it was the capital city of the ancient Ammonite people.

Ar told the pilgrims that the Bible has no expiration date and that the promises of God never expire.

He also led the pilgrims to sight the 5,000-capacity Roman Theatre where the Romans used to gather to give offerings to God.

The pilgrims were also allowed into Jordan’s Archaeological Museum to sight historical images and artefacts.

Before departing Enugu on Friday, Ugwuanyi urged the pilgrims to be of good conduct in the Holy Land and not to abscond from the city of Jordan.

One of the pilgrims, Mr Anselem Ekpungu, told the News Agency of (NAN) that the visit has afforded him the opportunity to see the sites and happenings that were recorded in the Bible.

He thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the sponsorship, praying for God to sustain him as he continues to sponsor more pilgrims to the Holy Land.