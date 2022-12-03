By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Three Policemen including four other civilians have been reported dead in a ghastly motor accident in Niger state.

The accident occurred along Minna – Gwada road.

Our Correspondent gathered that the four other passengers were in an unregistered Sharon bus and collided with the police vehicle.

The Policemen who were travelling in a FAW-VITA vehicle were travelling from Dandaudu village to Minna after their visit to their families in the village while the unregistered Sharon vehicle was travelling from Minna to Kuta.

The state Police Command Spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday explained that the accident occurred at about 2105hrs along Gwada-Minna road involving a FAW-VITA vehicle with Reg. No ME 117 AAA, driven by Inspector Ezekiel Thomas attached to the Command and an unregistered Sharon vehicle was driven by one Awaisu Suleiman of Kuta.

He said, “Unfortunately, at a point around Gadan-Yan-Biu, which is very close to Minna, the two vehicles had a head-on collision due to suspected excessive speed and as a result, the three policemen in the FAW-VITA vehicle and four others from the Sharon lost their lives, including drivers of both vehicles.”

The PPRO however dismissed reports in social media insinuating that the deceased Police officers were drunk at the time of the accident.

“It is very important to state the facts in order to clear the air contrary to misinformation in some social media and some online publications.

“The Policemen were not drunk because, from our investigation, the accident was due to a head-on collision due to suspected overspeeding,” the PPRO explained.

.He expressed the condolences and sympathy of the Commissioner of Police, Niger State CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji to the families of the deceased persons and urged members of the public to disregard such misinformation as it is an attempt by mischief makers to tarnish the image of the Command.