.

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Three passengers have been killed and 12 others injured yesterday in an auto crash, at Shasha Market, along the Akure-Owo highway.

The crash reportedly occurred at about 5:50am.

Eye witness account said the crash involved an Ash colour Toyota Sienna bus, marked, LND778YG and another Ash colour hummer bus, with registration number, KTN 298 YJ

An eyewitness said that “the driver of the Toyota Sienna attempted to overtake a trailer on the single lane highway when he collided with the Hummer bus coming from Lagos State.

Ondo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Ezekiel SonAllah, said three persons died in the crash while 12 were injured.

SonAllah said the injured victims have been taken to General Hospital,Akure for treatment while the dead bodies were deposited at the same hospital Mortuary.

He called on the general public to avoid traveling in the night because of the harzard associated with night traveling.

According to him” Drivers are strongly advised to avoid speeding above the specified speed limit. All vehicle owners more especially commercial drivers must install speed limit device.